Exclusive: Major Newcastle star could make “realistic” move to Man City this summer says transfer expert

Man City will look to add to their midfield this summer and the Premier League champions have a realistic chance of landing Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes says transfer expert Ben Jacobs.

The Brazilian has been an exceptional signing for the Tyneside club ever since moving from Lyon during the January transfer window of 2022 and the fans at St James’ Park adore the 26-year-old.

However, Newcastle still have issues with financial fair play, which stopped the Premier League club from making signings during the last transfer window. Ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, the Magpies will have to sell players and the transfer of Guimaraes is described as “realistic” by Ben Jacobs.

The Brazil international recently penned a new deal at Newcastle, keeping him at the club until 2028 but that contract has a £100m release clause which takes all control out of the Tyneside outfit’s hands.

Could Bruno Guimaraes leave Newcastle for Man City?

Speaking about the future of Guimaraes, transfer expert Ben Jacobs has said that a move this summer is “realistic” as both Man City and Paris Saint-Germain hold an interest in the 26-year-old.

Writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Jacobs said: “Bruno Guimaraes is a more realistic exit. He is also not a player Newcastle want to lose, but his £100m release clause could take the decision out of Newcastle’s hands.

“PSG and Manchester City both like Guimaraes. Arsenal are not currently in the mix. They are looking instead at Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is on their radar as well. Neither are routine deals to get over the line.”

It would be a major blow for Eddie Howe to lose Guimaraes this summer but it looks like it is a scenario that is out of Newcastle’s hands if an interested party arrives with £100m for the midfield star.