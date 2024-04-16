Newcastle eyeing £50m England ace if Bruno Guimaraes leaves in summer

As rumours about Bruno Guimaraes’ future grow, Newcastle United have reportedly decided on one current Premier League player as a possible successor.

The Brazil international joined the Magpies in January 2022 for £40 million from Lyon, and he soon made a name for himself as a vital member of Eddie Howe’s team.

The gifted midfielder has been playing well lately as Howe’s team prepare to compete in Europe for the second straight season.

According to reports, Newcastle have decided that Morgan Gibbs-White would be the best midfield addition as they prepare for the possibility of Bruno Guimaraes’ possible departure from the club.

As per The Mirror, Newcastle are reportedly mulling a £50 million deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The former Wolves player caught Newcastle’s attention during the closing days of the January transfer window.

Gibbs-White has been in excellent form despite his team’s difficulties this season, with six goals and seven assists in 37 games across all competitions.

Newcastle have a plan prepared already

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Gibbs-White is rumoured to be “one of their main targets.”

The £50 million star would not only be a good replacement, but his price would also be half of what Guimaraes is probably going to bring for the Magpies.

In the event that the transfer is not feasible, there are further names on the list.

According to The Mirror, Emile Smith Rowe and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall are included on the list.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Newcastle

The Brazilian international midfielder has been linked with a move away from the club recently with some reports in the media claiming that the Magpies need to sell a big name player in order to fall in line with the Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Premier League clubs Liverpool, Chelsea and French champions Paris Saint-Germain have all been named as admirers of the Newcastle midfielder.

In case of his departure, the Magpies have already prepared a plan.