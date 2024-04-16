Newcastle player not happy with his role and could ask to leave

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is reportedly not happy with his role at the club and could ask to leave this summer.

Dubravka joined Newcastle from Czech side Slavia Prague and has gone on to make 158 appearances for the Magpies.

The 35-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Manchester United is out of contract in 2025 has proven to be a capable deputy for the injured Nick Pope.

Dubravka to ask to leave Newcastle this sumer?

There’s very little doubt that once Pope recovers from the shoulder injury he suffered against United back in December he will return as the club’s number one.

Dubravka has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle this season and has proven in the recent win over Fulham that he is still capable of producing top displays.

Dubravka could ask to leave Newcastle this summer.

The Magpies reportedly hold interest in Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale and are thought to be looking to bring a goalkeeper in which puts the former Slavia Prague man in a difficult position.

According to The Athletic journalist Chris Waugh the Slovak international could ask to leave this summer in pursuit of the regular first team minutes he deserves.

Waugh was asked in a Q&A about the future of some of Newcastle’s players and thought the shot stopper could be one of those on the move at the end of the season.

He said: “A goalkeeper is expected to be sought and Dubravka is keen to play first-team football, so there is a decent chance he leaves too, yes, but all of this is dependent on who Newcastle are able to sign as well.”

An update was also given on forward Callum Wilson with Waugh believing this summer feels like a natural end point for the England international at St James Park.

Waugh added:  “As for the players mentioned being sold, I think this summer feels like a natural exit point for Wilson, given his age (32), injury issues and contract status (expires next June).

