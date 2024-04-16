Video: Ousmane Dembele silences the boo boys with another goal against Barcelona

He’d been a target of the Barcelona boo boys for the entire first-half, but Ousmane Dembele silenced the Estadio Lluis Companys with another goal against his old club.

It owed much to the cross from Bradley Barcola which eluded everyone bar the Frenchman at the far post.

Just as in the first game, Dembele’s finish was fired high into the Barcelona net, and with Ronald Araujo having been sent off for the hosts before the equaliser, the momentum has definitely shifted in PSG’s favour.

Ousmane Dembélé haunts Barcelona AGAIN ? Dembélé is free at the far post to kickstart PSG's fightback!#UCL ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/MQRTB704aU — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ WITH AUTHORITY! The former Barca man gets his second goal of the tie ? pic.twitter.com/QkNHEXP5lN — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 16, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo