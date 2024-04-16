Video: Ousmane Dembele silences the boo boys with another goal against Barcelona

He’d been a target of the Barcelona boo boys for the entire first-half, but Ousmane Dembele silenced the Estadio Lluis Companys with another goal against his old club.

It owed much to the cross from Bradley Barcola which eluded everyone bar the Frenchman at the far post.

Just as in the first game, Dembele’s finish was fired high into the Barcelona net, and with Ronald Araujo having been sent off for the hosts before the equaliser, the momentum has definitely shifted in PSG’s favour.

