Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is reportedly more interested in playing for Manchester United than Liverpool, which might put a stop to Liverpool’s pursuit of him.

Although Olise’s performances have made Liverpool and Chelsea want to activate his £60 million release clause, his lifelong loyalty to Man United may influence his choice in their favour.

Despite a £35 million release clause being activated, the player, who had already turned down a transfer to Chelsea in the summer, decided to stay longer at Selhurst Park.

Soon after he decided to stay, he signed a new contract that raised his release clause.

Even after injuries, he has continued to play well this season, contributing nine goals in just 12 appearances, which has made him a sought-after transfer target.

Man United lead Liverpool in the race to sign the Palace player

Olise has been mentioned as a possible target by Liverpool to improve their attacking lineup as they continue to look at ways to bolster their team.

But given that the player is supposedly leaning towards Man United, Football Transfers claims the Reds may need to reconsider their recruitment plans.

Man United are reportedly considering a deal for Olise in order to potentially replace Antony before the upcoming campaign, per ESPN.

However, Antony is having yet another unsatisfactory season at Old Trafford and could be allowed to leave in the summer, with Saudi Arabia expected to show interest.

Liverpool are planning for life after Salah

The reason behind the Merseyside club’s interest in Olise could be the impending departure of Mo Salah from the club.

The Egyptian will enter the final year of his deal at Anfield in the summer and interest from Saudi Arabia has remained in his services.

Olise is a left-footed right winger, similar to Salah, and the Reds have short listed him in their list of candidates they are looking as a long term replacement of Salah.

