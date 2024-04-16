Video: PSG given a way back into Champions League tie after Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo deservedly sent off

Champions League
Posted by

With half an hour gone in their match against Paris Saint-Germain, Ronald Araujo’s red card meant that Barcelona were going to be at a numerical disadvantage for the final hour of the match.

PSG had begun the game in a more positive frame of mind but it was the hosts that struck first through Raphinha.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Former Chelsea star produces block of the season in Champions League clash
Video: Lamine Yamal’s brilliance key to Raphinha’s opener for Barcelona against PSG
Harry Kane calls on Bayern Munich to knock Arsenal out and save their season

Barca were cruising but than Bradley Barcola got on the wrong side of the Uruguayan who brought him down just outside the box with a clumsy attempt at a tackle.

Despite his protestations, it was a deserved sending off.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Kylian Mbappe Luis Enrique Ronald Araujo Xavi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.