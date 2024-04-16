Video: PSG given a way back into Champions League tie after Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo deservedly sent off

With half an hour gone in their match against Paris Saint-Germain, Ronald Araujo’s red card meant that Barcelona were going to be at a numerical disadvantage for the final hour of the match.

PSG had begun the game in a more positive frame of mind but it was the hosts that struck first through Raphinha.

Barca were cruising but than Bradley Barcola got on the wrong side of the Uruguayan who brought him down just outside the box with a clumsy attempt at a tackle.

Despite his protestations, it was a deserved sending off.

Ronald Araújo is shown a straight red for bundling over Bradley Barcola ? A HUGE moment in the tie between Barcelona and PSG!#UCL ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/l1D8hODp0P — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 16, 2024

STRAIGHT RED FOR RONALD ARAÚJO ? Barca are down to 10 men after 30 minutes ? pic.twitter.com/WinfQmdz4i — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 16, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo