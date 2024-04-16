Exclusive: Spurs target ‘Phil Foden like’ Giorgi Sudakov this summer

Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Giorgi Sudakov is preparing for a special summer. Having scored seven goals and provided three assists this season, the Ukrainian midfielder has helped put Shakhtar on the brink of a domestic double.

Two of these goals came in the Ukrainian Cup semi-final in a 4-1 win over Chornomorets Odesa and both showcased Sudakov’s prodigious talent.

Pace, poise and precision are all part of his game. Shaktar will now face Vorskla on May 15 to try and claim the Ukrainian Cup for the 14th time. They are also on course to win the Ukrainian Premier League for the 15th time, thus defending the title Sudakov won last season.

Sudakov’s idol is Man City ace Phil Foden

21-year-old Sudakov is a ball dribbler, who relishes a mazy run, and has the composure to either pick a pass or find a finish. So it’s perhaps no surprise one of his main inspirations is Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

“Now [my idol] is Phil Foden,” Sudakov told CaughtOffside. “I really like the way he plays. He is an incredible footballer. I also like Luka Modric very much, and I can highlight a third player – Andres Iniesta.”

One of Sudakov’s highlights this season was scoring against Iniesta’s former club Barcelona in the Champions League. He also dispatched a penalty at the Stade Velodrome in February in Shakhtar’s Europa League knockout-round playoff against Marseille.

And Sudakov has shone for his country as well, playing 90 minutes in their emotional Euro 2024 playoff victory over Iceland, which saw his close friend Mykhailo Mudryk score the winner to send Ukraine to Germany this summer.

“Mykhailo is an incredibly talented and hard-working person,” said Sudakov, who is also expected to be named in Ruslan Rotan’s Olympics squad. “I am sure he has all the amazing qualities necessary to eventually win the Ballon d’Or.

“Qualifying for Euro 2024 is an incredible achievement for the entire national team, and for our country. And of course, with a war ongoing, we hope to be an inspiration at the tournament and send positive emotions to our country.”

Sudakov’s consistent performances have already led to speculation he could be sold this summer, although he is contracted to Shakhtar until 2028 and has a release clause of €150m. Napoli saw a €40m bid rejected in January.

“They made a good offer, but the club rejected it,” revealed Sudakov. “We quickly closed this topic and I focused all my attention on Shakhtar.

“I hope for [a big move one day] and work for that. I can’t name or single out one league. I watch Europe’s top five leagues. But now I am a Shakhtar player and just trying to do my best here.”

CaughtOffside understands Tottenham are seriously considering Sudakov. Inter and Juventus hold an interest, too, but budget may prevent either from advancing anything.

Spurs are on the lookout for a midfielder this summer and also have Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher on their radar. Scouting has shown Sudakov would be a good fit with Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Liverpool and Chelsea are not currently pursuing Sudakov, despite some suggestions. And Arsenal have also been spoken of via the media, despite no concrete approach to date. However, Sudakov is flattered by links with Mikel Arteta’s side.

“It is certainly nice, but I honestly don’t react too much to it,” said Sudakov, whose first ever football shirt was a Manchester United one with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name on the back. “I want to focus on my football, my development and my team as much as possible. I’m currently a Shakhtar player and I have great ambitions.

“The European Championship and Olympic Games will take place in the summer, so I want to keep my mind on these tournaments.”

Shakhtar are in no rush to sell Sudakov and it will likely take at least €70m to strike a deal; although any sale might not quite reach the €100m package Shakhtar got for Mudryk when he moved to Chelsea in January 2023.

Shakhtar are notoriously tough negotiators and players are usually respectful of club president Rinat Akhmetov’s wishes and valuations. Sporting director Darijo Srna is also extremely hands-on and highly respected within the industry.

It’s clear Sudakov is grounded and happy at Shakhtar for now. In fact, the real move he wants is one back to Shakhtar’s 53,000-capacity Donbas Arena in Donetsk.

‘The Miners’ haven’t been back there since the War in Donbas began in 2014. And having temporarily relocated to Poland due to the War in Ukraine, Shakhtar are now back in Lviv, around 1,000 kilometres from Donetsk.

Shakhtar’s European football matches take place at Hamburger’s Volksparkstadion in Germany. This has proven an easier location to get to for opponents and eased any safety fears.

“It is very difficult to constantly represent your club playing away [from Donbas],” said Sudakov. “But all of us in the team have a common goal. This club has an incredible history and, I’m sure, an incredible future.

“We have an amazing president in Mr. Akhmetov, who makes everything comfortable for us. Therefore, we are well positioned to achieve success in Europe and the domestic league.”

Sudakov is clearly an old head on young shoulders. He is mature, humble and exceptionally talented. There is no doubt he has a big future ahead of him as well as more memorable chapters to write with both Shakhtar and Ukraine in the next few months.