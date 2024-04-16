Manchester United could be a team to watch in the race for the transfer of Brentford striker Ivan Toney this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The England international is approaching the final year of his Brentford contract, which could mean he’ll attract plenty of interest this summer, but for the moment Jacobs seems to think Arsenal and Chelsea are unlikely to revisit this potential deal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Jacobs explained that Man Utd could potentially be a name to keep an eye on with Toney, but only if his asking price drops, though it remains possible that the 28-year-old could also run his contract down and leave on a free in summer 2025.

One imagines Brentford will not allow Toney to leave for anything like the £30-40m that has been mentioned in the media, with Jacobs expecting it to be higher than that, which might potentially put bidders off coming in for a player of his age who is just a year away from being a free agent.

Toney transfer: Should Man United swoop for the Brentford striker?

United are a little light up front at the moment, so could Toney be an ideal option for them? It seems Jacobs expects there could be interest if the money is right.

“Toney is still keeping his options open. I don’t think he’ll join either Arsenal or Chelsea. Both have other options higher on their list of possibilities, at least for this summer. Manchester United could still be one to watch, especially if the asking price drops,” Jacobs said.

“I am not aware of Brentford being willing to accept £30-40m despite some reports. I still expect the price to be much higher.”

He added: “It will be very surprising if Toney is sold for a bargain fee, and if he’s picked for Euro 2024 then his summer value, and the number of suitors considering him, will only rise further.”