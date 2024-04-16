Tottenham and Liverpool open ‘exploratory talks’ with attacking midfielder

Tottenham Hotspur have become serious about discussions regarding a possible summer raid for Genk sensation Bilal El Khannouss, according to Voetbal Krant.

The gifted youngster is being pursued by a number of other teams, so Spurs will have fierce competition if they want to sign him.

Since securing his spot in the Genk team during the previous season, El Khannouss has been generating a lot of attention.

Scouts from all around Europe are taking note of his attacking ability and captivating performances.

According to the source, both Tottenham and Liverpool have started ‘exploratory talks’ to sign the 19-year-old.

Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are also entering the race and have a strong interest in El Khannouss.

Rumour has it that Liverpool, Spurs, and Atletico are preparing a summer move for the youngster.

Tottenham and Liverpool face competition to sign him

They’re not the only teams pursuing this goal; RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also entering the race.

In order to persuade Genk to give up their valuable asset, a price of around €25 million, or £21.3 million, is required, if the reports are believed to be accurate.

The recent signing of Lucas Bergvall by Tottenham, a midfielder of a similar profile, begs the issue of whether pursuing El Khannouss is the best course of action for the Lilywhites.

Tottenham are set to add new players in the summer

However, signing the Genk player would add another quality attacking player to the Spurs attack and add flair to their style of play under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are set to strengthen the squad in the summer and provide Postecoglou with the option of adding more depth and quality to the squad.

The North London club has been linked with a move for Championship midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall while they are also keeping an eye on 21-year-old Serie A star.

Meanwhile, Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed £75m Premier League forward could soon join Tottenham.