Transfer news: Arsenal eye LB, shock Bruno Guimaraes links, Real Madrid star to discuss future & more

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Arsenal could target a new left-back this summer

As has been reported, I can confirm that it’s a possibility for Arsenal to go for a new left-back in the summer. It’s not guaranteed yet because they still have to hold more meetings to discuss their summer plans, but a new left-back is one of the possibilities for the summer transfer window.

There’s also been some speculation about the future of Oleksandr Zinchenko but my understanding is that nothing has been discussed yet with him – the full focus is on the final weeks of the season before that.

Arsenal are also the latest club being linked with Bruno Guimaraes. We know they have had midfielders like Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz on their list in recent times, but I’m not aware of anything concrete regarding Bruno at the moment, let’s see later this year.

Guimaraes has been excellent for Newcastle and so he has been linked with all the clubs in Premier League basically, which is normal, but let’s wait for concrete contacts, serious talks before mentioning ten clubs per week. He’s obviously appreciated around Europe but it’s not something happening right now.

Alejandro Garnacho incident is part of the game

The Alejandro Garnacho story has attracted a lot of interest, with reports that he’s been disciplined by Manchester United for his social media activity in the last few days.

We should remember these are young players, also not used to the big stage as super stars sometimes. Garnacho did something wrong on Twitter, he spoke to the club and the situation was regularly addressed internally. It can happen, I think it’s part of the game when you have young players and you’re not having your best season as a club.

Arda Guler has not asked to leave Real Madrid

Arda Guler has not asked Real Madrid to leave the club at the end of the season. My information is that he has not had any conversations with Real Madrid about this situation in recent days, he is only focused on the final part of the season.

Of course Guler is hoping to play more so he can help the squad in the final stages of the season, and then after that he will discuss with Real Madrid in a calm way what is the best process possible for his future, but nothing is going to be decided now, and nothing is going to be communicated now.

Guler doesn’t want to disturb Real Madrid at an important point of the season, while he’s also focusing on the Euros with the Turkish national team in the summer. After that he will discuss his situation with Real Madrid, but despite recent reports in Spain, it’s not something that’s happening now.

Adrien Rabiot and Kenan Yildiz updates

Adrien Rabiot has spoken about his future and the situation is that he won’t discuss anything before the end of the season, or better to say as soon as Juve will have guarantee to play Champions League next season. The French midfielder will be open to hear their proposal for a new contract, but talks will take place later, not now.

In general, Rabiot always been open to a different move, especially Premier League is his dream from what I’m told. But Juventus still have a chance to offer the player a new deal and keep him.

Staying with Juventus, Kenan Yildiz is set to sign a new deal with the club, but he will split from his current agents. They have different plans for the future, so this is why Yildiz won’t be represented by same agents again – that’s what I’m told, then for the details it’s up to them to share as it’s not for me to speak out on their private agreement.

Many clubs keep monitoring Yildiz, but he loves Juventus and he’s happy there so the situation is currently quiet.

Barcelona will try to keep Xavi as manager

Joan Laporta has spoken about trying to change Xavi’s mind about leaving Barcelona at the end of the season, saying he feels the situation could still be open and that there will be further talks soon.

As I’ve said before, my understanding is that Laporta will insist to keep Xavi, he will wait until the end of the season and there will be more discussions to keep Xavi at Barca beyond this season and change his mind. Let’s see if Barca will be able to make it happen, it’s only up to Xavi…nothing else.

Matteo Moretto has more on this in his column here – his information is that Xavi has no plans to change his mind and is still planning to leave, but let’s see what Barca can do to change the situation.