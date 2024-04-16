Transfer news: Toney Man United, Isak Arsenal, Inacio Liverpool, Gavi PSG, and much more

This article was originally published on the Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Ben Jacobs’ exclusive transfer columns via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io.

Liverpool want a centre-back and have scouted Goncalo Inacio amid interest in Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim has now clarified he hasn’t yet had a formal interview to replace Jurgen Klopp. And my understanding remains that mid-to-late April has always been the period Liverpool planned to start interviews. They have to be flexible, though, since they need to respect the availability of candidates at such a crucial stage of the season.

Amorim is inevitably going to get an interview, there is pretty much no doubt about that, but so will other managers. Liverpool, as ever, have a process and aren’t going to rush anything or put all their hopes on one candidate alone. That’s just not how they work. Their search will be discreet and thorough. The way they carry out these types of senior leadership and football appointments is a credit to the club.

Naturally, if they do pick Amorim, and of course that’s very possible, there will be links with Goncalo Inacio.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a centre-back but there’s nothing in the Inacio links yet. Liverpool have naturally scouted Ignacio as part of normal due diligence but that isn’t really a clue as to whether they will move. Manchester United are in the same boat.

I also sense if Viktor Gyokeres is sold, and Sporting do lose Amorim, the Portuguese club will be in no mood to negotiate for Inacio, meaning any suitor will need to pay his €60m release clause.

Manchester United could be ones to watch for Ivan Toney – but forget any talk of him moving on the cheap

There is no guarantee Ivan Toney leaves Brentford this summer. He could plausibly wait until 2025 and then be available as a free agent.

The issue this summer for many suitors is the combination of fee and Toney’s expected wages, which are understood to be around £250k per week. This number is also why Brentford aren’t close to an extension.

Toney is still keeping his options open. I don’t think he’ll join either Arsenal or Chelsea. Both have other options higher on their list of possibilities, at least for this summer. Manchester United could still be one to watch, especially if the asking price drops.

I am not aware of Brentford being willing to accept £30-40m despite some reports. I still expect the price to be much higher.

Thomas Frank has also downplayed the idea of a cut-price sale. “Normally I don’t go into these price labels, but I would say [£30-40m] is very cheap for a 20-goal goalscorer in the Premier League,” said Frank, who earlier in the season revealed he thinks Toney is worth £100m.

It will be very surprising if Toney is sold for a bargain fee, and if he’s picked for Euro 2024 then his summer value, and the number of suitors considering him, will only rise further.

Arsenal appreciate Alexander Isak but Newcastle will prioritise other sales

Alexander Isak is having a sensational season. He is in the mix to win the Premier League’s Golden Boot, having scored 17 goals this season. He is only three behind current joint-top scorers Erling Haaland and Cole Palmer.

Although it’s true Newcastle will be looking for outgoings to help balance the books, especially if they don’t qualify for Champions League football, Isak is not a player I expect them to entertain offers for.

Arsenal, like many others, appreciate Isak, but most suitors know Newcastle don’t want or plan to lose Isak.

Bruno Guimaraes is a more realistic exit. He is also not a player Newcastle want to lose, but his £100m release clause could take the decision out of Newcastle’s hands.

PSG and Manchester City both like Guimaraes. Arsenal are not currently in the mix. They are looking instead at Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz is on their radar as well. Neither are routine deals to get over the line.

Newcastle may also sell Miguel Almiron. The Saudi interest hasn’t disappeared but it’s still unclear if Almiron is keen to go.

And Bayern could conceivably try again for Kieran Trippier. It will all depend on their new manager. Let’s see if that’s Julian Nagelsmann, who could make a sensational return despite having an offer to stay on as Germany coach for the 2026 World Cup. Nothing is decided yet, which means Bayern’s summer plans also remain a bit up in the air as well.

PSG looking at attacker signings but Vinicius Junior is not currently on their list

PSG are going to be ambitious this summer. They have freed up around €200m-gross from Kylian Mbappe’s forthcoming departure. And other exit terms are still being finalised that will see the French champions bring in additional funds.

If PSG go out of the Champions League to Barcelona, and thus can’t face Real Madrid, Mbappe may announce he is leaving and joining Carlo Ancelotti’s side. It all depends on whether everything is agreed, including if Mbappe can play in the Paris Olympics.

Vini Jr is not a name PSG are looking at, despite some rumours about what Mbappe’s arrival in Madrid could mean for his place in the team. I expect him to stay at Real. If he ever became available on the market it might be a different story, but PSG know they are wasting their time trying for this summer.

PSG will instead focus on names like Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as they look to add goals.

In midfield, they would also love to sign Gavi from Barcelona, but there is low confidence that’s possible. Gavi is seen as a future Barcelona captain.

And I expect PSG to bring in a centre-back. We know about their long-standing interest in Lille’s Leny Yoro, having had a bid rejected in January. Levi Colwill is another ambitious target despite the fact Chelsea aren’t looking to sell him. Even with outgoings planned at Stamford Bridge, Colwill is not one of the players Chelsea intend to lose. PSG will simply monitor the situation with a view to the long-term future in case anything changes. This is a normal window-planning tactic.

PSG will be one of the few teams this summer not worried about finances, due to budget from Mbappe’s exit, and that could put them at a real advantage if going head-to-head for targets with Premier League or La Liga clubs.