Video: Lamine Yamal’s brilliance key to Raphinha’s opener for Barcelona against PSG

Champions League
It was first blood to Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, and Raphinha’s goal owed everything to the positive running of 16-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The Catalans were up against it in the opening exchanges, but got on the score sheet with their first real attack.

As the ball was moved out wide to Lamine Yamal, he drove straight at Nuno Mendes and beat him for pace.

He fizzed the ball into the box and as the defender tried to clear it, he only succeeded in hitting Raphinha, and the ball went straight in.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

