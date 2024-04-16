Arteta would love Premier League star at Arsenal but transfer likely to cost over £70m

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is reportedly a big fan of Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, but a transfer looks likely to be too expensive for the Gunners.

Watkins was in superb form for Villa as he scored in their surprise 2-0 win at the Emirates Stadium at the weekend, with returning manager Unai Emery dealing a major blow to his old club’s Premier League title hopes.

Arsenal looked like they could’ve done with a striker like Watkins in their side in Sunday’s game, and the Daily Mail claim Arteta really likes the player, though a deal would likely cost over £70million and represent poor value for money due to the fact that he’ll turn 29 later this year.

Some Arsenal fans will no doubt feel it’s worth paying that kind of fee to solve a major issue in their squad, but the report also mentions a younger forward like Alexander Isak who could also be one to watch, even if he’d also be expensive to sign from Newcastle United.

Watkins transfer: Should Arsenal just pay up for Villa’s star man?

Watkins may not be the youngest, but there’s a real shortage of top strikers in this market, so wouldn’t it just be better for AFC to pay whatever it takes to add both goals and experience to their youthful side as they look set to let another promising title-chasing campaign slip away in the final few games?

Goals are clearly a bit of an issue for Arsenal, with wingers like Bukayo Saka and midfielders like Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice often bailing the front players out, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah simply not delivering enough in the last couple of years.

The Mail’s report also mentions a similar issue with Brentford’s Ivan Toney, though he’s another quality player who’s proven himself in the Premier League and his contract situation might perhaps mean he’s cheaper, even if Watkins arguably looks the better and more complete player.