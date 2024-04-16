24-year-old West Ham first-teamer tipped for Aston Villa transfer

Journalist Graeme Bailey claims that Ben Johnson is in “high demand” in the Premier League this summer as he prepares to potentially leave West Ham on a free transfer.

According to the journalist reporting for HITC, the defender at the London Stadium has turned down many new contract offers and is currently drawing interest from all across Europe including Premier League clubs.

He’s being targeted by mid-table Wolves, relegation-threatened Everton, and Premier League teams Aston Villa and Tottenham.

It should come as no surprise that Johnson wants to move on after just four Premier League starts this season.

Under David Moyes, he has frequently fallen behind Vladimir Coufal in the pecking order.

It’s possible that teams like Everton and Wolves have an advantage over other teams for his signature because not all of his possible destinations could provide him a regular start.

However, his departure from the London Stadium would be a blow to the Hammers as they would have to find his replacement, someone as good as him who could be willing to play in a back-up role.

The West Ham player will be a free agent soon

Johnson’s current deal at the London Stadium expires in the summer, so he will be free to sign for another club in a few months.

The 24-year-old is reportedly very dissatisfied with what is being offered to him and is seeking a substantial amount of money from the Hammers board.

Leaving West Ham makes sense for Johnson

The defender would be interested in joining Unai Emery’s Aston Villa that could give him the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season, if Villa can manage to finish in the top four.

With the Hammers struggling to give the player more opportunities, the best current option for his career is to leave the London club and join one of the clubs interested in signing him.

The defender was linked with an exit from the club in January but now it looks like he could finally be on his way out.