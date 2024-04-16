West Ham believe they are frontrunners to sign Burnley fan favourite

Journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that West Ham United are one of the teams vying for Burnley star Josh Brownhill.

Bailey, while reporting for HITC, has revealed that the player has caught the eyes of a number of Premier League clubs.

In the fight to sign the English talent this summer, it is thought that Brentford and Crystal Palace might provide a threat to the Hammers.

This season, Brownhill has drawn attention with his impressive performances in Burnley’s midfield.

Even if the club has endured a difficult season, the midfielder has impressed potential suitors who could look to make a move in the summer.

Throughout this season’s 32 games across different competitions, the 28-year-old English player has four goals and three assists for the team.

At the end of this season, Brownhill’s contract with Burnley expires, making him a possible free transfer target for West Ham.

The midfielder could be a valuable addition to West Ham

This greatly increases his appeal, especially in light of his outstanding performances.

Brownhill is seen by West Ham as a useful addition to strengthen their midfield options.

Being able to play number ten, box-to-box, and even defensively adds to his flexibility and makes him a coveted target.

Brownhill would surely improve the caliber of midfield for West Ham manager David Moyes.

Burnley would make it difficult for West Ham to sign him

After spending around £9 million to sign the 28-year-old from Bristol City in 2020, Kompany’s team are reportedly looking to extract as much money as they can from the player’s potential summer transfer.

He has every chance of earning a regular starting position at London Stadium the next season.

Therefore, if the Hammers are successful in bringing him on board this summer, it will be well worth the struggle.