Video: "West Ham have a bit of a hang up" – Stuart Pearce lays into "rose tinted" Hammers fans

West Ham FC
Posted by

Former West Ham player and assistant manager, Stuart Pearce, has risked the wrath of those that used to sing his name after suggesting Hammers fans keep looking at the past through “rose tinted” glasses.

Pearce was speaking with Sam Allardyce on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, and he told ‘Big Sam’ that the supporters are always harking back to the 1970s when Trevor Brooking and Bobby Moore et al strutted their stuff at Upton Park.

He even went as far as to mention that he wasn’t even sure if the Academy of Football was a thing.

On that basis, he might find it difficult to walk around East London in future without getting a few choice words said in his direction.

Pictures from No Tippy Tappy Football podcast via West Ham Football

More Stories Bobby Moore David Moyes Sir Trevor Brooking stuart pearce

