Video: “West Ham have a bit of a hang up” – Stuart Pearce lays into “rose tinted” Hammers fans

Former West Ham player and assistant manager, Stuart Pearce, has risked the wrath of those that used to sing his name after suggesting Hammers fans keep looking at the past through “rose tinted” glasses.

Pearce was speaking with Sam Allardyce on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, and he told ‘Big Sam’ that the supporters are always harking back to the 1970s when Trevor Brooking and Bobby Moore et al strutted their stuff at Upton Park.

He even went as far as to mention that he wasn’t even sure if the Academy of Football was a thing.

On that basis, he might find it difficult to walk around East London in future without getting a few choice words said in his direction.

Stuart Pearce on No Tippy Tippy football with Sam Allardyce

podcast are asked about David Moyes “West Ham have a bit of hang up about style of play which harks back to 1970’s with rose tinted glasses about Bobby Moore and Trevor Brooking with the Academy of football” “I don’t… pic.twitter.com/2pA1f6EyMI — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) April 16, 2024

