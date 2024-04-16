Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham plan ambitious move for Arsenal player

A major transfer that Wrexham are seriously exploring is the permanent purchase of Arthur Okonkwo from Arsenal.

The Red Dragons are already preparing for life in League One after their promotion.

After leading the Welsh club into League One for the first time since 2005, Ryan Reynolds and his co-owner Rob McElhenney are rejoicing once again.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper, who has been on loan from the Gunners since September, has had a fantastic season with Wrexham.

Because of his contributions—especially his 13 clean sheets—he has been named to the EFL League Two Team of the Season.

Since joining Wrexham on the day of the summer transfer deadline from the Gunners, the 22-year-old has made 32 appearances.

In two weeks, the goalkeeper is expected back at Arsenal, where his future will be discussed.

Wrexham want to sign him in a permanent move

Okonkwo becomes a free agent in the summer when his deal with Arsenal expires. Wrexham would want to make the loan arrangement permanent, according to The Sun.

But the Welsh club are not the only team interested in signing him; clubs in the Championship are reportedly keeping tabs on the goalkeeper as well.

Despite playing for England at youth levels, Okonkwo’s performances have caught the eye of the national team in Nigeria, according to reports in Nigeria (via Mirror).

Like the attention he earned during loan periods with Crewe Alexandra and Sturm Graz, he is anticipated to draw substantial interest from European teams.

Wrexham face competition to sign him

If the Red Dragons can manage to sign him and beat competition, they would make a statement ahead of their League One adventure.

Phil Parkinson will have access to funds as Wrexham prepare for life in League One.

However, it’s unclear if a solution can be worked out that benefits both sides and permits Okonkwo to continue his affiliation with the EFL club.