Video: Xavi sent off as Barcelona’s heads go against Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona’s night went from bad to worse against Paris Saint-Germain, after their coach, Xavi Hernandez, was red carded for dissent.
The Catalans, despite having a two-goal lead in the tie after Raphinha had scored the opener on the night, saw the momentum of the tie shift as soon as Ronald Araujo was sent off for a professional foul after half an hour.
Two second-half goals from Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele on his return to Barcelona meant PSG went up 5-4 on aggregate, and a series of poor refereeing decisions was clearly too much for Xavi.
In his anger, he booted a hoarding and that was enough for the official to brandish the red.
Barcelona manager Xavi is sent off… no one is safe from the referee tonight
Xavi has been sent off
