Video: Xavi sent off as Barcelona’s heads go against Paris Saint-Germain

Barcelona’s night went from bad to worse against Paris Saint-Germain, after their coach, Xavi Hernandez, was red carded for dissent.

The Catalans, despite having a two-goal lead in the tie after Raphinha had scored the opener on the night, saw the momentum of the tie shift as soon as Ronald Araujo was sent off for a professional foul after half an hour.

Two second-half goals from Vitinha and Ousmane Dembele on his return to Barcelona meant PSG went up 5-4 on aggregate, and a series of poor refereeing decisions was clearly too much for Xavi.

In his anger, he booted a hoarding and that was enough for the official to brandish the red.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo