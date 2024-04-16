Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Juventus duo amid Arsenal & Liverpool transfer links

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided his latest update on Juventus duo Adrien Rabiot and Kenan Yildiz, with the latter having been linked with both Arsenal and Liverpool in recent times.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano spoke out on Yildiz’s future, stating that it now looks like the exciting Turkish youngster is ready to sign a new deal with the Serie A giants.

Romano has admitted there was a lot of other interest in Yildiz, and this follows Calciomercato linking him with Arsenal, while he was also mentioned as a target for Liverpool in a report by Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, though it seems he’ll be staying in Italy rather than moving to England.

Yildiz transfer: Arsenal and Liverpool target staying at Juventus

“Kenan Yildiz is set to sign a new deal with the club, but he will split from his current agents,” Romano said.

“They have different plans for the future, so this is why Yildiz won’t be represented by same agents again – that’s what I’m told, then for the details it’s up to them to share as it’s not for me to speak out on their private agreement.

“Many clubs keep monitoring Yildiz, but he loves Juventus and he’s happy there so the situation is currently quiet.”

It will be interesting to see if more details emerge on why Yildiz decided to change agents, but for now it seems that this decision is only part of what’s influencing him to stay at Juve instead of seek a move.

The 18-year-old looks like a player with a big future who could surely have added something to both Arsenal and Liverpool as they clearly still need to do more to close the gap on Manchester City.

Rabiot transfer: Midfielder dreams of Premier League

On Rabiot’s future, Romano made it clear that the experienced France international is open to playing in the Premier League, but he hasn’t yet decided on whether or not to stay where he is or try a new challenge.

“Adrien Rabiot has spoken about his future and the situation is that he won’t discuss anything before the end of the season, or better to say as soon as Juve will have guarantee to play Champions League next season,” Romano said. “The French midfielder will be open to hear their proposal for a new contract, but talks will take place later, not now.

“In general, Rabiot always been open to a different move, especially Premier League is his dream from what I’m told. But Juventus still have a chance to offer the player a new deal and keep him.”