Arsenal’s recruitment team keen on potential £50million transfer

Arsenal’s recruitment team are reportedly positive about the potential transfer pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi this summer.

The Spain international has really impressed in his time in La Liga and CaughtOffside understands he’s under serious consideration for the Gunners ahead of the summer as they look to possibly replace Jorginho, who is being eyed up by Juventus as he nears the end of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Now a report from the Daily Mail has also confirmed that Arsenal’s recruitment team likes Zubimendi, and that he has a rather tempting release clause of just £50million in his contract with Real Sociedad.

It remains to be seen if Zubimendi will definitely end up being Arsenal’s priority, as they have also shown an interest in other big names in that position in recent times, such as Douglas Luiz and Amadou Onana, according to CaughtOffside columnist Charles Watts.

Zubimendi transfer: Is he the ideal man to improve Arsenal’s midfield?

Zubimendi certainly looks like a Mikel Arteta kind of player, but names like Luiz and Onana will also surely be seen as tempting for Arsenal fans this summer, and have the benefit of being proven in the Premier League.

Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has also been linked with AFC, though Fabrizio Romano has played down those links for now, and he’s another who’s shown what he can do in English football, whereas Zubimendi might be a bit of a gamble.

The 25-year-old has certainly looked like a class act with his performances for Sociedad, and the fact that he’d be cheaper might make him the most tempting option, but do Arsenal need to stop being so careful with money?

We saw the north London giants change their approach last summer as they splashed the cash to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, and it’s clear now that he was worth every penny.