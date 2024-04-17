Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says rumoured Man City transfer target won’t be easy to sign from PL club

Fabrizio Romano has responded to the recent transfer rumours linking Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri as a potential summer target for Manchester City.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano played down talk of anything advanced happening now between Man City and Ait-Nouri, as it’s not even particularly clear if Pep Guardiola’s side will be in the market for a signing in that position this summer.

Still, Romano rates the 22-year-old Algeria international highly, and could see him being a good signing for a top six club at some stage, even if it’s a bit early to be seriously discussing him as an option for City.

Ait-Nouri transfer: Fabrizio Romano plays down links with Man City

Discussing Ait-Nouri’s future following stories about a potential move to the Etihad Stadium, Romano clarified the situation, saying: “Rayan Ait-Nouri – In my opinion he could be very good option for any top club as he’s linked with Manchester City by some reports.

“But at this point, Man City have not even planned for potential signing in that position; it’s something that they will discuss close to the end of the season and Wolves won’t make it easy for sure.”

Wolves won’t want to lose too many important players this summer, with there bound to be some interest in other big names at Molineux as well as Ait-Nouri.

Just a few weeks ago, Romano also told us about Arsenal and Tottenham being interested in Pedro Neto, who has shone for Gary O’Neil’s side this season and who looks like another player who’d comfortably make the step up to playing for the Premier League’s big boys.

Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is another name we’ve heard about recently, with Romano recently giving us his insight as he responded to links with Arsenal and Manchester United.