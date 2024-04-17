Arsenal decide £40 million price tag for star being chased by four clubs

Arsenal have decided to make striker Eddie Nketiah available for transfer in the summer window.

According to HITC, the Gunners have put a £40 million price tag on the striker with several Premier League clubs chasing his signature.

West Ham United, Crystal Palace, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth are all interested in signing the Arsenal striker.

The clubs mentioned above are all in the market to sign a new striker and they have looked at Nektiah as a potential summer signing.

The Gunners want more than the £34 million they got from the sale of Folarin Balogun to French club AS Monaco.

Nketiah has experience in the Premier League and the 24-year-old has impressed in his limited playing time for the Gunners.

The striker is behind Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and with Mikel Arteta interested in signing a new striker, he is going to fall down further in the order.

Arsenal are ready to cash in on Nketiah

Nketiah is a homegrown player for Arsenal and his sale would be added in their accounts as pure profit, something that would help the financial accounts of the Gunners.

In 2023–24, Nketiah has only started 10 games since Arteta likes to use Kai Havertz through the centre.

The striker has always been a back-up option in his Arsenal career and his failure to break into the starting XI is the reason he is being considered to be sold.

Arsenal want a new striker in the summer

It has been stated that Nketiah, the all-time record goal scorer for England’s Under-21 team, has long been admired by Crystal Palace.

The Gunners are targeting better options in the summer to lead their attack. They have been paired with Viktor Gyokeres, Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Alexander Isak in the media.

It remains to be seen who Arsenal will sign to lead their attack next season.