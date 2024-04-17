Agent of important Arsenal star admits that his client wants to return to Serie A

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, has claimed that the 32-year-old would like to return to Italy amid reports linking him with a move to Fiorentina and Juventus.

The midfielder spent the early part of his career in Serie A having come through the Hellas Verona academy. The Italy international spent four years with the senior team before moving to Napoli in 2014.

Jorginho made the switch to England in 2018 and has been in the Premier League ever since with Chelsea and Arsenal. The 32-year-old has been at the Emirates since last year and this season the veteran star has become a key element in Mikel Arteta’s side.

The Italian star has played alongside Declan Rice in a double pivot for most of 2024 and that has helped the Gunners control most matches. However, the former Chelsea star is out of contract at the end of the season but there is an option for Arsenal to extend the deal for another year.

The player’s agent, Joao Santos, has claimed he has not spoken to the London side yet about a new contract and has also admitted the midfielder would like to play in Italy again amid rumoured interest from Juventus and Fiorentina.

Jorginho’s agent says midfielder is open to leaving Arsenal this summer

Speaking to TV Play, Santos said about Jorginho’s future via GOAL: “Did Arsenal call us for the renewal? Right now, we’re focused on the Champions League return leg against Bayern Munich, we’re in no hurry. If they were to call us in a month or two to discuss the renewal, that’s fine with us. Would Jorginho like to return to Italy? Yes, of course, because he grew up in Italy and he likes everything about your country.

“If Fiorentina could think about getting a player of Jorginho’s level? You have to understand if they think of Jorginho first and foremost. In front of an ambitious project, of a club that wants to aim for the Champions League, there would be no problem for us. At the moment, however, Fiorentina have not contacted us. Juve? In my opinion, they don’t need a player like Jorginho, if [Cristiano] Giuntoli needs a midfielder like Jorginho then he could contact me.”

There is still time for Arsenal to activate the extra year in Jorginho’s contract and it will be interesting to see if the North London club keeps the Italy international for the 2024/25 campaign.