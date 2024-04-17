Video: Arsenal players asleep as Joshua Kimmich gives Bayern Munich lead

Arsenal have fallen behind in their Champions League quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich as Joshua Kimmich has put the Bundesliga club ahead in Germany. 

The game has been a very even affair with the Gunners controlling most of the first half. However, Bayern have started the second 45 the better of the two teams and have now been rewarded for upping the intensity of the clash.

The goal came after 63 minutes as Arsenal fell asleep to allow Joshua Kimmich to head in an impressive goal, leaving the Premier League club with a tough task to get through to the semi-finals.

