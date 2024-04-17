Atalanta vs Liverpool team news, prediction, kick-off time & TV channel

Liverpool travel to Bergamo for their UEFA Europa League Quarter-finals second leg clash against Atalanta during the midweek.

They will be looking to salvage some pride after a series of poor performances. They have been quite mediocre against Manchester United, Atalanta and Crystal Palace in their last three outings and the fans will be expecting a big reaction here. It will be interesting to see if the Reds can turn things around.

Atalanta won the first leg at Anfield 3-0 and they have one foot in the semi-finals of the competition. Liverpool will need a miracle to overturn the deficit in current form.

Atalanta vs Liverpool Team News

Atalanta

Giorgio Scalvini (hamstring) and Sead Kolasinac (muscle) are the only injury worries for the home team. They should be able to field a full-strength lineup apart from that.

Possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, De Roon; Zappacosta, Ederson, Pasalic, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners, Ketelaere; Scamacca

Liverpool

Joel Matip (knee) and Thiago Alcantara (hamstring) are unlikely to feature again this season. Stefan Bajcetic has just returned to training and he will miss out. Conor Bradley picked up a knock against Crystal Palace and he will be sidelined as well.

Possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

H2H: Atalanta have an edge over Liverpool

Liverpool and Atalanta have faced each other three times since 2020 in the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. The Reds picked up a comprehensive 5-0 win away from home in 2020, but Atalanta put on a stunning display at Anfield and came away with a 2-0 win.

The Italian side picked up a 3-0 win away to Liverpool last week as well.

Atalanta vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool have been in disappointing form in their last few matches, and they are likely to struggle against a well-drilled Atalanta side away from home.

The Italian outfit caused all sorts of problems with their free-flowing attacking system at Anfield and they could take Liverpool apart once again.

The Reds looked disjointed against Crystal Palace at the weekend. The Eagles managed to win at Anfield despite going through a rough patch. Atalanta are full of confidence and momentum right now, and they should be able to pick up another comprehensive victory at home.

Kick-off time and TV Channel

The Atalanta vs Liverpool game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 on the 18th of April. Coverage starts from 7.00 pm BST with kick off scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Viewers can stream the match coverage via the Discovery+ app.