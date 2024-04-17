Barcelona star on Manchester United’s three man shortlist to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are looking to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer with Barcelona star Jules Kounde reportedly on their three man shortlist.

United paid Crystal Palace £50m for Wan-Bissaka in July 2019 and the full-back has played 182 games in all competitions and won the League Cup with the Red Devils.

The 26-year-old is very good defensively but lacks threat going forward, highlighted by the fact he has only scored twice and provided 13 assists in his time Old Trafford.

United target Kounde to replace Wan-Bissaka

Erik ten Hag is clearly aware of the former Crystal Palace mans weaknesses and has preferred to use Diogo Dalot at right back.

Wan Bissaka has shown his versatility by covering at left back amid United’s defensive injury crisis.

The Red Devils have reportedly held talks with Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong over a possible move.

But according to an update from Italian reporter Rudy Galetti, Frimpong is one of three right backs United are tracking.

Taking to X, Galetti revealed that the Red Devils are also interested in signing Barcelona’s Kounde.

He also added that Kounde is ‘appreciated a lot’ by United officials due to his versatility, with the France international also able to play at centre back.

The third name on United’s shortlist is Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries who looks set win Serie A this season.

Kounde was actually close to joining Chelsea in 2022, but a move failed to materialise, and he instead joined Barcelona.

Kounde has managed 81 appearances for Barca so far and has won the La Liga title and the Spanish Super Cup with the Catalans.

Ideally Barca would like to keep Kounde at the club, although his sale would help with their difficult financial situation.

United are currently involved in a close race with Chelsea and Newcastle to qualify for the Europa League and failure to do so would surely harm their chances of signing Kounde.