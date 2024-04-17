Bayern Munich vs Arsenal confirmed team news: Kai Havertz moved back up front

Arsenal travel to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night needing to overcome Bayern Munich to secure a place in the Champions League semi-finals following their epic encounter last week.

The German giants managed to come away from the Emirates Stadium with a 2-2 draw and that has leaned the tie in favour of the Bundesliga outfit given that the second leg on Wednesday night is in front of their home fans.

Arsenal also suffered a blow to their Premier League title hopes at the weekend as Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side turned up to the Emirates and secured three points with a 2-0 win.

It remains to be seen how that will affect Mikel Arteta’s men ahead of facing Bayern Munich and the Spanish coach has made three changes from that defeat on Sunday.

Zinchenko, Trossard and Jesus are replaced by Tomiyasu, Jorginho and Martinelli for the North London outfit.

Arteta has also moved Kai Havertz back up front which many criticised the Spanish coach for changing on Sunday.

Confirmed Arsenal team

? ???????? ? ? Tomiyasu returns at left-back

?? Jorginho in the middle

?? Martinelli on the wing Time to stand up and be counted, Gunners ? pic.twitter.com/F9dL4WZEtz — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 17, 2024

As for Bayern, Thomas Tuchel’s team have had a very tough campaign and the Champions League provides the German club with a last chance to win a trophy this season.

This allows the German giants to place all their attention on the competition and the Bundesliga side will be well prepared to face Arsenal. Tuchel’s men put in one of their best performances of the season in the first leg and they will need to replicate that at the Allianz Arena to advance to the next round.

Bayern Munich were victorious at the weekend as defeated Koln 2-0 but picked up injuries during the Bundesliga contest.

Tuchel has made five changes from that win with Ulreich, Pavlovic, Tel, Muller and the injured Kingsley Coman coming out for Neuer, Goretzka, Laimer, Musiala and Sane.

Confirmed Bayern Munich team