Video: Bernardo Silva takes the worst penalty of all time as Man City crash out of the Champions League

Manchester City
It has to go down as one of if not the worst penalty of all time, and Man City ace Bernardo Silva won’t want to watch his spot-kick against Real Madrid ever again.

Whether he was trying to be cute and outfox Real keeper, Andriy Lunin, isn’t clear, but his tame shot straight down the middle went right into the keeper’s hands.

He didn’t even have to move and the penalty was so bad that it stunned the Etihad Stadium into silence.

Just a few penalties later and after a miss from Mateo Kovacic, the Champions League holders were out.

