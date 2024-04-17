Video: De Bruyne sends Man City fans wild with the equaliser against Real Madrid

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and who else but Kevin De Bruyne was the Johnny on the spot for Man City again to equalise in their Champions League match against Real Madrid.

The hosts huffed and puffed against Los Blancos without ever really threatening them but then as the ball bounced around in the Real area, the Belgian was on hand to lash it into the net.

The roar from the Etihad Stadium crowd that greeted the ball hitting the back of the net was a mixture of relief and sheer ecstasy.

Kevin De Bruyne equalises for Man City! It's game on in Manchester…

KEVIN DE BRUYNE PLAYS MAN CITY HERO ONCE AGAIN! The Etihad comes alive!

