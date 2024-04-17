Video: De Bruyne sends Man City fans wild with the equaliser against Real Madrid

Manchester City
Posted by

Cometh the hour, cometh the man, and who else but Kevin De Bruyne was the Johnny on the spot for Man City again to equalise in their Champions League match against Real Madrid.

The hosts huffed and puffed against Los Blancos without ever really threatening them but then as the ball bounced around in the Real area, the Belgian was on hand to lash it into the net.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds almost certain to sell 45k-a-week player Farke doesn’t want
Video: Arsenal players asleep as Joshua Kimmich gives Bayern Munich lead
Barcelona star on Manchester United’s three man shortlist to replace Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The roar from the Etihad Stadium crowd that greeted the ball hitting the back of the net was a mixture of relief and sheer ecstasy.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Carlo Ancelotti Kevin De Bruyne Pep Guardiola Rodrygo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.