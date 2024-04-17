Although Crystal Palace can’t be said to have been anything more than a mid-table team this season, they continue to move forward under Oliver Glasner.

The Austrian, who took over from Roy Hodgson earlier in the season, has seen a mixed bag of results since he began his tenure, though if he wants to ensure a top-half finish next season at the very least, then he needs to start planning now.

Since beginning his stint on February 19, 2024, Glasner has seen the Eagles lose three matches, draw three more and win two per WhoScored.

25-year-old Dutch ace a summer target for Crystal Palace

It isn’t perhaps the best record in the world but a win at Anfield against a Liverpool side challenging for the title is a result amongst those last few performances that suggests that Glasner is beginning to get things right ahead of the summer transfer window.

To that end, one 25-year-old is of interest to the South London outfit according to Football Insider.

They suggest that Union Berlin’s Danilho Doekhi is someone that Palace and fellow London side, Fulham, have been looking at for a while.

The Dutch centre-back has already racked up 274 career appearances per transfermarkt, so Palace can be assured that they’re signing an experienced player who could slot straight into the back line if required.

Should Marc Guehi be tempted to move on from Selhurst Park for example, that would free up an immediate space for Doekhi, and Glasner would have the luxury of no drop-off in quality at the back, which is vital if Palace would prefer to finish in the top rather than bottom half of the Premier League.

There’s plenty of time for any deal to be done of course, though Palace could find competition from Fulham for the 6ft 3in Ajax youth product.

Given his contract ends in 2025, he becomes an attractive proposition for all potential buyers.