Video: Ederson’s heroics not enough to stop Man City conceding first against Real Madrid

Manchester City
Posted by

First blood in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg went the way of Real Madrid, despite Ederson’s heroics in the Man City goal.

The returning Kyle Walker had played Vinicius Junior onside as Los Blancos broke, and when the ball found its way to Rodrygo it looked to be a certain goal.

More Stories / Latest News
“He wouldn’t have seen that coming” – Ferdinand on Jadon Sancho playing in a Champions League semi final
West Ham given huge boost ahead of Leverkusen test
“Play your best team” – Jamie Carragher changes stance on Liverpool’s Europa League campaign

The Brazilian fluffed his lines at the first attempt with Ederson pulling off a point-blank save, however, the ball went straight back to the Real striker who made no mistake with his second shot, silencing the Etihad Stadium in the process.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Ederson Kyle Walker Rodrygo Vini Jr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.