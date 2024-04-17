Video: Ederson’s heroics not enough to stop Man City conceding first against Real Madrid

First blood in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg went the way of Real Madrid, despite Ederson’s heroics in the Man City goal.

The returning Kyle Walker had played Vinicius Junior onside as Los Blancos broke, and when the ball found its way to Rodrygo it looked to be a certain goal.

The Brazilian fluffed his lines at the first attempt with Ederson pulling off a point-blank save, however, the ball went straight back to the Real striker who made no mistake with his second shot, silencing the Etihad Stadium in the process.

It only took Rodrygo 12 minutes to get things at the Etihad ? The first touch from Jude though ? pic.twitter.com/Ly8pgWMvme — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 17, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo