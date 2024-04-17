Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano confirms “interest” in Unai Emery amid talk of Liverpool job

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the discussion over Unai Emery’s future after doing a hugely impressive job at Aston Villa while top clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich prepare to look for new managers this summer.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano admitted there is interest in Emery, though he didn’t name any specific clubs keeping an eye on the Spanish tactician, while he also made it clear that he’s committed to his job at Villa Park.

Emery previously struggled in a spell in charge at Arsenal, but he’s since bounced back very impressively at Villarreal and now back in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

So, should Emery now be in the conversation for jobs like the one coming up at Liverpool? So far it’s not really happened, but Romano has suggested that his work at Villa is not going unnoticed.

Emery impressing other clubs with his work at Villa

“We’re hearing a lot at the moment about some fantastic managers who could be on the move this summer as big clubs like Liverpool, Bayern and Barcelona could be looking for new head coaches, but one name we’re not hearing much about is Unai Emery,” Romano said.

“Emery has done a hugely impressive job at Aston Villa, and I’m aware some media pundits have been discussing and debating if he should be someone Liverpool are looking at to replace Jurgen Klopp. So why aren’t we seeing Emery linked with some of the top jobs available this summer?

“My understanding is that this is because Emery is fully focused on Aston Villa. Emery with Monchi, Damian Vidagany, are all together focusing on Villa’s European campaign this season and of course on a Champions League spot for next season. Nothing is concrete at this stage with other jobs; there’s interest for sure in Emery but he’s focusing on Villa now.”