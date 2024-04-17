Video: Haaland hits the bar as Man City seek a way back into Champions League tie

Man City were doing everything but score in the first half of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg, with Erling Haaland coming closest to seeing the hosts get back in the game.

Real Madrid had taken the lead through an early Rodrygo goal and City were finding it difficult to get back on level terms.

The one time that Los Blancos keeper, Andriy Lunin, was beaten, Haaland’s header bounced back off the bar.

How did it stay out?? Big chances for Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva go begging ? pic.twitter.com/a5hoJBbl6f — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 17, 2024

