Video: Haaland hits the bar as Man City seek a way back into Champions League tie

Manchester City
Posted by

Man City were doing everything but score in the first half of their Champions League quarter-final second-leg, with Erling Haaland coming closest to seeing the hosts get back in the game.

Real Madrid had taken the lead through an early Rodrygo goal and City were finding it difficult to get back on level terms.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Ederson’s heroics not enough to stop Man City conceding first against Real Madrid
“He wouldn’t have seen that coming” – Ferdinand on Jadon Sancho playing in a Champions League semi final
West Ham given huge boost ahead of Leverkusen test

The one time that Los Blancos keeper, Andriy Lunin, was beaten, Haaland’s header bounced back off the bar.

Pictures from TNT Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

More Stories Erling Haaland Pep Guardiola Rodrygo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.