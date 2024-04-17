Harry Kane hails “unbelievable” win as Bayern knock Arsenal out of the Champions League

Harry Kane has described Bayern Munich’s win over Arsenal as “unbelievable” as the Germans advanced to the Champions League semi finals.

Kane, who left Tottenham in the summer didn’t get on the scoresheet in the second leg, but it didn’t matter as Joshua Kimmich headed home the games only goal to send Bayern through to the last four.

The England captain scored in the first leg which ended 2-2 at the Emirates last week and knocking Arsenal out will go a small way to make up for losing the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Kane hails unbelievable Bayern win

It’s been a difficult season for Bayern and whilst on a personal note Kane has shone the team have really struggled under Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking in the aftermath of the 1-0 victory over Arsenal Kane was clearly delighted.

“An unbelievable win”, Kane told TNT Sports.

“It’s been a tough season for us. We’ve had to fight and grind it out at times.

“We knew we could make the difference with our fans at home. It was a tough game, a tight game. It was a great goal from Josh [Kimmich].

“To reach the semi finals is a great achievement for us and we can enjoy it. I think in these types of games the first half is always a bit cagey.

“We said at half-time we wanted to up the tempo, be aggressive. We had a couple off the post and could have made it easier for ourselves but these games are always tough and you just have to get through them.

“The expectation here is to try and win the Champions League. We won the league for 11 years in a row so maybe there was a bit of tempo missing.

“That can’t happen. Now we have to enjoy the Champions League and try to get ready for Saturday.”

Bayern will face Real Madrid in the last four after they knocked out defending champions Manchester City on penalties.