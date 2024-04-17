Arsenal have been linked recently with a move to hire former Manchester United defender Gabriel Heinze to their coaching staff, and Fabrizio Romano has responded to the rumours with his latest information.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed that Heinze has good relationships with some of Arteta’s current coaching team, but that he still had to decide on his next move.

It seems the Argentine still has to come to a clear decision on his next step, and whether or not he wants to continue as a head coach or become part of another manager’s staff, so it seems nothing is agreed with Arsenal or any other club just yet.

However, Romano did add that Heinze is highly regarded for his coaching qualities, so it perhaps makes sense that the interest from Arsenal is there, and that there could perhaps be other options for the 45-year-old as well.

Heinze to Arsenal – Fabrizio Romano explains the situation

Discussing the Heinze to Arsenal links Romano said: “Another Arsenal story to watch could be with former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze joining Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff. He has a very good relationship with some members of Arteta’s staff, but it’s up to Heinze. He has to decide whether he wants to continue as a first-team coach or join a coaching staff.

“At the moment, nothing is decided yet, with Arsenal or any other club, but he’s really appreciated around the world as a coach, for sure.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be watching this story closely in the weeks ahead, as it could end up being an important addition to Arteta’s team, which has so far done great work at the Emirates Stadium, introducing fresh ideas that have helped turn the Gunners into genuine challengers for the biggest trophies again.