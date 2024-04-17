Video: “Sit down” – IShowSpeed celebrates Real Madrid goal surrounded by Man City fans

It takes a special kind of idiot to go into the lion’s den and ruffle a few feathers but IShowSpeed has form in that regard, and he didn’t disappoint at the Etihad Stadium, celebrating Real Madrid’s opening goal whilst sitting alongside Man City fans.

It isn’t clear how the YouTuber always seems to get tickets for such high profile sporting events, only to then act the fool for the amusement of his subscribers.

No wonder he was swiftly told to “sit down” as he wildly celebrated Rodrygo’s first-half strike in the Champions League quarter-final second-leg.

Speed celebratimg a Real Madrid goal in a crowd filled with Man City fans. Mad man ? pic.twitter.com/tLQh2P0HTp — Football Hub (@FootbalIhub) April 17, 2024

Pictures from Football Hub