Liverpool are reportedly confident of hiring Sporting manager Ruben Amorim to succeed Jurgen Klopp at the end of the season.

According to journalist Dean Jones who was speaking to GiveMeSport, the Reds feel confident of appointing the Sporting manager since he is keen on the move to Anfield.

Klopp announced his decision to leave the club in January after joining them in 2015.

The German manager has guided them to a Premier League and Champions League title.

His decision to quit the Anfield job has still not been processed by the supporters.

However, the club and the administration have started their search to find his replacement.

Niko Kovac, the former head coach of Monaco and Bayern Munich, is also reportedly being evaluated by Liverpool as a possible replacement for Klopp.

Jones is shocked to see Kovac being linked with the Liverpool job as he feels the Merseyside club will ultimately get their main target Amorim.

Amorim is keen to become the new Liverpool manager

While speaking to GiveMeSport, Jones said:

“The stories about Kovac seemed a little odd because, at the moment, there is no sign or reason as to why Liverpool would actually need a back-up plan.

“I do think there is confidence in finding an agreement over making Amorim their manager, but there has always been an acceptance that it would not be sorted out fast.

“As far as I am aware, nothing has gone wrong with early contacts and this is a case of sorting details around him becoming the next manager.

“The fact he is keen on moving to Liverpool as his next step is key and, while there is no actual agreement yet reached, this will soon move on to the next stage of talks when Liverpool’s contact with Sporting becomes active.”

Liverpool would have to pay for Amorim

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool would have to pay a fee of €10m to bring Amorim to Anfield.

After Xabi Alonso rejecting the Reds and staying with German champions Bayer Leverkusen, Amorim became their top target and they are determined to bring him to the club.

Klopp’s exit and Amorim’s arrival would mark the end and the start of a new era for the Premier League club.

Future of certain players, including Mohamed Salah and Virgil Van Dijk, has also come into question after Klopp’s decision to leave the club.