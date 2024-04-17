Video: “Everyone had City in the final” – Jude Bellingham rubs salt in the wounds in post-match chat

Not only is Jude Bellingham a brilliant footballer, but for a 20-year-old he is a very confident and accomplished interviewee.

The Real Madrid ace spoke with the TNT Sports team after his side had dumped holders Man City out of the Champions League on their own patch and couldn’t resist a dig.

He politely reminded Laura Woods, Rio Ferdinand and Joleon Lescott that most people had made City favourites in the tie and some already had them in the final.

Clearly, he took great delight in stopping them from doing so.

"Today was the first day my brother got to see me play for Madrid" ?? Jude Bellingham talks beating Man City at the Etihad, moving to Spain and playing under Carlo Ancelotti… ?? @laura_woodsy | @rioferdy5 | @JoleonLescott pic.twitter.com/AhVRhVEV6l — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 17, 2024

Pictures from TNT Sports