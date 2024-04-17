Kate Abdo says Jamie Carragher comments “hurt” and clears up boxer boyfriend wanting to fight him

CBS Sports presenter Kate Abdo has admitted she was “hurt” by the comment made by her colleague Jamie Carragher about her relationship with boxing boyfriend Malik Scott earlier this year.

The former Liverpool star made a somewhat misguided joke about Abdo’s loyalty during CBS’ coverage of Arsenal’s Champions League clash with Porto and it did not go down too well on air and with the wider football community.

The presenter handled the situation admirably following the fallout from it and has recently opened up about the whole scenario.

Abdo is also a fan of boxing and was in attendance for the Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol press conference on Monday ahead of their major fight on June 1. Heavyweight superstar Deontay Wilder is on the undercard that night and the American boxer is trained by Abdo’s boyfriend Malik Scott.

The presenter spoke to the media at the event and said that Carragher’s comment “hurt” and that Scott has no interest in fighting the Liverpool legend.

Presenter Kate Abdo opens up on Jamie Carragher incident

Speaking to Boxing channel iFLTV at the Beterbiev vs Bivol press conference, Abdo admitted that she did not take too kindly to Carragher’s joke but has confirmed that there will be no confrontation between the pundit and Malik Scott.

“What Jamie said came from nowhere,” the presenter said. “It was just a quick line, it was meant to be funny, sometimes they hit, sometimes they don’t. That one went a little bit sideways. I felt a little bit hurt but it is what it is. You move on. We talked about it, we’re all good, nothing really to talk about.”

Abdo added: “Malik does not want to fight Jamie. Malik and Jamie are cool. I understand why Malik said what he said but I think also if you read the full extent of what he said he was super respectful.

“He just said, you know, like anybody would say, if anything was said in the future that crossed the line, I’d want to have a conversation man to man. I think that’s a normal thing.

“I think the headlines that [said] ‘I’ll turn up in physical fashion’ – that was a little overstated. But Malik is so secure as a person. Nothing rattles him.”