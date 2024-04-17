Exclusive: Bayern star happy to stay but new manager could change transfer situation, says Fabrizio Romano

Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae is committed to the club despite transfer rumours about a potential move back to Napoli.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano played down talk of Kim already looking for a way out of Bayern, despite the South Korea international enduring a slightly difficult start at the Allianz Arena since joining this season.

Kim was an impressive performer at Napoli and he surely still has what it takes to have a positive impact at Bayern, though Romano admits the situation could change if the new manager decides to let the 27-year-old leave.

This could be an interesting one to watch, with Bayern’s manager situation still not resolved since Thomas Tuchel recently announced he’d be stepping down at the end of this current season.

Kim Min-jae transfer: What next for struggling Bayern signing?

Discussing Kim’s situation amid talk of a speedy exit from Bayern, Romano said: “From my understanding, there’s nothing in the reports of Kim Min-jae potentially returning to Napoli this summer. He wants to play more of course but he’s prepared to fight for his place at Bayern.

He added: “The situation could only change in case the new head coach tells him to leave the club.”

Romano has also discussed the Bayern manager situation, though it remains to be seen how any of the candidates involved would view Kim’s role in the squad.

Julian Nagelsmann is currently the favourite for the job, though it remains to be seen what he’ll decide to do as he’s currently in charge of Germany and they want to keep him for the 2026 World Cup, with a new contract a possibility for the 36-year-old.

Roberto de Zerbi and Ralf Rangnick are two alternatives for Bayern, according to Romano, but it remains to be seen if they’ll turn to those two candidates.