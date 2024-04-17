Leeds almost certain to sell 45k-a-week player Farke doesn’t want

Although there are still a handful of games to be played in the 2023/24 Championship season, the Leeds board and first-team management wouldn’t be doing their jobs properly if they hadn’t already started planning for the 2024/25 campaign.

How much they’re able to spend in the transfer market this summer will largely depend on whether the all whites are promoted back to the Premier League or if they’re destined to stay for another season in the Championship.

In either scenario, it’s highly likely that players will be sold, particularly those that remain on loan at other clubs this season.

Brenden Aaronson could be sold by Leeds

Brenden Aaronson is one such player, the American currently plying his trade at Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

According to Football Insider sources, the player won’t be part of the Leeds squad for next season and could be loaned out again, albeit if a permanent offer comes in, it has to be considered because of Aaronson’s not insignificant £45,000 per week wages (Capology).

Daniel Farke needs to have a settled side before the start of next season to avoid the fiasco that awaited him when he joined the club at the beginning of the current campaign.

On that occasion the German played the first three weeks of the season not knowing who would be staying at the club at the end of the transfer window.

Frankly, it was a ridiculous situation for Farke to find himself in, and it wasn’t really a surprise that it took the manager a few more weeks before everything settled down and he was able to pick the side he wanted week in and week out. Only then did the results start to follow too.

From Aaronson’s perspective, he’s made 11 starts whilst playing at Union Berlin, and totalled 33 appearances.

If Leeds can secure anything for the club coffers from his sale it would be a bonus.