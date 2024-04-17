Leeds could go back in for West Ham player as Connor Roberts replacement

Whether or not Leeds United make it back to the promised land of the Premier League at the first time of asking, it seems that Connor Roberts’ time at Elland Road will come to an end once the 2023/24 season concludes.

Daniel Farke and 49ers Enterprises will have certain decisions to make based on where the club will be plying its trade in 2024/25.

Clearly, many of those will be centred around playing staff in terms of who will be let go and who will be brought in.

Leeds will allow Connor Roberts to leave

According to HITC, the all whites could well go back in for West Ham’s 24-year-old star, Ben Johnson.

It’s believed that the club were interested in his services in January but opted for Roberts, who has seemingly not impressed whilst on loan from Burnley.

Johnson is also coveted by the likes of Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers, so Leeds will certainly have competition if they want to firm up their previous interest.

Furthermore, it’s also understood that the Hammers have attempted to keep the player at the London Stadium, but he has rebuffed any and all offers of a new contract.

A fresh start would therefore appear to be on his mind, it’s purely a question of where that will be.

Were Leeds not to be promoted – either automatically or via the Play-Offs – then the likelihood of Johnson moving there next season is negligible.

Claim one of the three spots, then it will be down to the strength of the pitch from the buying club as to whom Johnson chooses.

At 24 years of age, the next contract he signs will undoubtedly be his most important to date as he approaches his peak years, and to that end it has to work for him in all aspects including financial and professional.

Any club just waving money at him without a stable and interesting project to sell to him may as well not bother.