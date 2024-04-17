Liverpool and Man United target top Premier League defender who could be sold for £20m

Liverpool and Man United are in the market for a centre-back this summer and the Premier League giants have their eyes on Nottingham Forest’s Murillo.

The 21-year-old joined the Midlands club as part of a £15m deal with Brazilian side Corinthians last summer and has been exceptional during his first season in the Premier League.

The Brazilian is everything you want in a modern-day centre-back as Murillo is fast, strong and has a good range of passing.

According to Football Insider, Nottingham Forest will demand at least £20m for the defender this summer with Liverpool, Chelsea and Man United said to be monitoring the player’s situation at the City Ground.

Murillo has been a key player for Forest as he has started in every game he has been available for during the current campaign.

The Midlands club will find it hard to keep hold of the centre-back should they get relegated this season and that is possible with Forest sat in seventeenth in the Premier League standings.

Liverpool and Man United interested in Nottingham Forest’s Murillo

Erik ten Hag has wanted a new centre-back since last summer but the Manchester club never provided him with one.

That position has now turned into a problem area for the Red Devils as Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof have struggled to stay fit this season. That has left Ten Hag short of options and that has been evident in recent weeks as Willy Kambwala has needed to step up for the Premier League giants.

As for Liverpool, the Reds will lose Joel Matip at the end of this season as the defender’s contract is set to expire at Anfield. The 32-year-old will need replacing and Murillo would be a good fit at Anfield.

The Brazilian would suit the Merseyside club’s current style of play and has the attributes to play in a team using a high line.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the 21-year-old this summer as it is clear that several clubs are lining up to snatch him away from Nottingham Forest.