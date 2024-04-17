Liverpool star with 98 appearances tells agent to find him a new club amid horror season

It looks like Thiago Alcantara has played his last match for Liverpool as the midfielder has asked his agent to find him a new club for next season.

The 33-year-old’s contract at Anfield expires this summer and the Reds are very unlikely to offer the veteran star a new deal.

Therefore, Thiago has asked his agent to find him a new club for the 2024/25 campaign as the player is not ready to retire from the sport, reports Football Insider.

The former Bayern Munich star is experiencing a horror season as he has only played a total of five minutes during the campaign due to injury issues. This has been the story of the Spaniard’s time at Liverpool and had he stayed injury-free, it can only be imagined the great things he would have done at the Merseyside club.

It is hard to see where Thiago will go next but it won’t be at the top level of the sport as big clubs will not risk signing the player given his inability to remain fit. MLS or Saudi Arabia could be possibilities but his future will become more clearer as we get closer to the summer.

What could have been for Thiago Alcantara at Liverpool

Thiago joined Liverpool from Bayern Munich in 2020 following the midfielder’s incredible displays the season before as he helped the German giants complete the treble.

Across his 98 Liverpool appearances, the 33-year-old showed on several occasions the ability he possesses but he could never remain fit for a long period of time.

The 2021/22 campaign was Thiago’s best in a Liverpool shirt as Jurgen Klopp’s team fell just short of winning the quadruple but managed to capture both domestic cups in England.

Fans of the Reds will watch the Spaniard go at the end of the season and wonder what could have been as the midfielder is one of the best players technically the Anfield crowd has seen for years.