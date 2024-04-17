Video: Man City bus arrives through sea of blue smoke as UCL atmosphere builds

Manchester City
With an hour left until Man City take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, the hosts team bus arrived in a sea of blue smoke.

It’s a wonder that the driver could see his way through all of the supporters that had descended on that part of the Etihad Stadium.

As the bus approached, the decibel levels went up a notch or two, and the atmosphere continued to build nicely ahead of kick-off.

