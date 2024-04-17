Man City target has €150m price tag slapped on him to keep interested parties away

Bayer Leverkusen were crowned Bundesliga champions at the weekend and their success will attract interest from several clubs in their players with Man City target Florian Wirtz topping the list.

The German star has been sensational this season for Xabi Alonso’s side across the 41 games he has featured in. Wirtz has contributed 17 goals and 18 assists throughout the campaign as Leverkusen continue their quest for the treble.

The 20-year-old has been tipped to become one of the best players in the world ever since making his debut in 2020 and it was only a matter of time before Europe’s biggest clubs came calling.

Ahead of the summer transfer window, Marca have reported that Bayer Leverkusen have placed a €150m price tag on Wirtz amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Man City have also been linked to the Germany international with the Daily Star reporting the Premier League champions’ interest back in February.

Could Man City add Florian Wirtz to their squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign?

Man City are in the market for a top midfield player this summer and have been linked with names such as West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta and Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

The Hammers star was close to moving to the Etihad Stadium for £80m last summer but the deal collapsed due to betting allegations against the Brazilian star’s name. That investigation is still ongoing and could jeopardise any transfer to Manchester this summer for the midfielder.

That would prompt City to look elsewhere and Wirtz would be a great addition to Pep Guardiola’s squad. However, €150m is a lot of money and it is unknown if the Premier League leaders would be willing to pay that for the 20-year-old star.