Man City player ratings: De Bruyne’s brilliance in vain as Silva and Kovacic’s missed penalties prove decisive

An epic Champions League quarter-final second-leg between Man City and Real Madrid went all the way to penalties at the Etihad Stadium, with the current holders knocked out after missing two of their five spot-kicks.

The match itself was an even affair that could’ve gone either way.

Rodrygo opened the scoring for the visitors early on, and it took until deep into the second half before Kevin De Bruyne scored the goal to take the game into extra-time and ultimately penalties.

Two very poor spot-kicks from Bernardo Silva and Mateo Kovacic saw the current holders crash out in front of their own fans.

Man City player ratings

Ederson (7) – Couldn’t do much about Rodrygo’s goal, though heroically made a point-blank save in the first instance. Accomplished and polished in his distribution and rarely troubled. Scored in the shoot-out to keep City in it.

Kyle Walker (7) – At fault for the opening goal of the game by playing Real onside, but was solid for most of the match, including keeping nemesis Vini Jr quiet again throughout the game.

Ruben Dias (8) – Kept things ship shape at the back and was more than happy to soak up any Real Madrid pressure.

Manuel Akanji (6) – Made a handful of forays into opposition territory and looked dangerous but they all ended with no end product.

Josko Gvardiol (6) – Caught out of position during the run up to Rodrigo’s goal. An acceptable performance and did his job well, but nothing more than expected.

Rodri (7) – Did the simple things well and orchestrated much of City’s attacking purpose, but wasn’t always able to impose his natural game thanks to the intense pressing of the Real Madrid midfield, particularly in the first hour.

Jack Grealish (6) – Was busy without being overly effective, despite looking the most likely to create something at times. Trying to hard to impress and had the perfect chance to square the ball to Haaland in the first half but fired into the side netting.

Phil Foden (6) – A quiet night for the England international who was well shackled all night and unable to penetrate in key areas.

Kevin De Bruyne (8) – A brilliant goal to ultimately send the game to its shoot-out conclusion, and with some more composure the Belgian may even have bagged a second. So important to everything that Pep Guardiola wants from his team.

Bernardo Silva (5) – Unable to really get going as Los Blancos had clearly learned from previous games against City. Tried desperately to affect proceedings with little success. Very poor penalty in the shoot out.

Erling Haaland (5) – Hit the bar with a header in the opening 45 but largely disappointing in yet another big game.

Subs

Jeremy Doku (6) – Much the same as Grealish was before him down Real’s right side. Had the beating of his marker but often didn’t take advantage.

Julian Alvarez (6) – Came on in extra-time for Haaland but wasn’t able to benefit from any kind of service. Kept at the coal face throughout.

Mateo Kovacic (5) – Replaced Kevin De Bruyne in the second-half of extra-time and almost scored with an early touch. Missed a penalty against his old side.

John Stones (4) – Had no time to get involved and barely touched the ball.