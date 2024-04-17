Manchester United could use Mason Greenwood as part of a deal to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer

Manchester United are willing to use Mason Greenwood as part of a deal to sign Juventus defender Gleison Bremer, according to reports.

Greenwood who is currently on loan at Spanish side Getafe was suspended by United in January 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after videos and images emerged online.

The England international has made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish outfit, scoring eight goals and providing five assists.

Greenwood to Serie A this summer?

The forward faced charges including attempted rape and assault but the Crown Prosecution Service announced in February last year the case had been dropped.

United need to make a decision on the future of the 22-year-old whose contract at Old Trafford expires in 2025.

Last year reports that United were going to bring Greenwood back were met with public outcry and new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has acknowledged a decision will have to be made when Greenwood returns, but insists nothing has been finalised.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed that United could use Greenwood as part of a deal to get Bremer to Old Trafford.

The report adds that Juventus are trying to make the signing of Greenwood ‘sustainable in some way’ and the Red Devils would be keen on ‘discussions’ over a swap deal for Bremer.

The same outlet reported last month that Bremer was United’s number one target this summer with the Old Trafford outfit preparing an offer for the Brazilian, who is reportedly valued at around £51m.

With Greenwood likely to leave in the summer United will be looking to bring in another striker to compete with Rasmus Hojlund and take away some of the goalscoring burden.

United have most recently been linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney but reportedly the potential transfer fee and his wages could prove to be stumbling block.