Exclusive: Liverpool monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt for talents, says transfer expert

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt at the moment, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano as he addressed links with Egyptian winger Omar Marmoush.

The Reds have been linked with Marmoush in recent times and it seems there may be something to the story, according to Romano, who says the Merseyside giants are generally keeping an eye on a number of players at the German club.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano provided an update on the Marmoush to Liverpool links, stating that it doesn’t seem to be anything advanced at the moment, with Eintracht also not yet indicating an asking price for the 25-year-old.

Marmoush looks like a fine talent who could be an exciting addition to LFC, where he could potentially link up with fellow countryman Mohamed Salah in an exciting attacking combination.

Still, Liverpool fans may have to wait a bit longer for anything more concrete on this one.

Marmoush transfer: Liverpool monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt players

“Omar Marmoush – The Egyptian winger has been linked with Liverpool, and I’m aware they have scouted Eintracht in general to monitor some players, but there is nothing imminent or close at this stage with Marmoush or any other player,” Romano said.

“Eintracht have not communicated a price yet for Marmoush, so we are at really early stages of this story.”

Liverpool will surely need to appoint their new manager before deciding on top transfer targets for the summer, with this looking like being a big few months with plenty of changes at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp prepares to step down.

It won’t be easy to replace Klopp, so whoever comes in next will surely need to be backed with some top signings in the transfer market, with Marmoush certainly looking like someone who could make a positive impact for the Premier League side.