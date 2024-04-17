Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal’s players are gutted following Champions League elimination

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta revealed his players are gutted following their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich.

The Gunners arrived in Germany hoping to go through after last week’s 2-2 at the Emirates left the tie hanging in the balance.

However, Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich scored the only goal of the game in the 63rd minute as he headed past David Raya, after a pinpoint cross from Raphael Guerreiro.

Arsenal players are gutted after elimination

The defeat in Munich means Arsenal’s only hope of silverware this season is the Premier League and they face a tough task if they are to overhaul Manchester City over the last six games.

Arteta revealed his players were gutted as their hopes of European glory came to an end.

“At the moment it’s a really gutted dressing room”, the Spaniard told TNT Sports.

“I cannot find the right words to lead them, I wish I had.

“Through the tie there were very small margins. We gave them two goals.

“It’s the moment to stay next to the players and stick with them because they took us on this journey.”

Next up for Arteta’s side is a visit to Wolves to on Saturday and they will need to return to winning ways to keep up the pressure on City.

The 42-year-old has urged his players to use the disappointment of their Champions League exit to fuel them as they search for a first league title in 20 years.

“Six games to go, two points behind City”,he added.

“We have to go through the pain tonight and tomorrow we must get up with the right attitude and hopefully beat Wolves.”

Whilst it was pain for Arsenal it was delight for Bayern Munich who have really struggled this season and missed out on the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen.

Harry Kane was delighted and described Bayern’s win as “unbelievable” as they set up a semi final against Real Madrid.